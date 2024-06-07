Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 7th, 2024

Opening June 7, 2024

Artsies:

• Kidnapped • Italian religious drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

In the 1850’s, a Jewish boy is kidnapped and forced to convert to Catholicism.

Director: Marco Bellocchio

Stars: Paolo Pierobon, Fausto Russo Alesi, Barbara Ronchi

Fartsies:

• The Watchers • suspense thriller in the woods • theaters • not screened here

A young woman is in a forest in Ireland, and she finds that while she meets new strangers, there are creatures that come at night.

Director: Ishana Shyamalan

Stars: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouere

• Bad Boys: Ride or Die • Action cop comedy-drama • theaters • 2 stars

Two police officers in Miami work to clear the name of their former captain.

Director: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens

———

Next week:

• Inside Out 2

• Treasure

• Tuesday