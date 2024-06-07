Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 7th, 2024

Opening June 7, 2024
Artsies:
• Kidnapped • Italian religious drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
In the 1850’s, a Jewish boy is kidnapped and forced to convert to Catholicism.
Director: Marco Bellocchio
Stars: Paolo Pierobon, Fausto Russo Alesi, Barbara Ronchi
Fartsies:
• The Watchers • suspense thriller in the woods • theaters • not screened here
A young woman is in a forest in Ireland, and she finds that while she meets new strangers, there are creatures that come at night.
Director: Ishana Shyamalan
Stars: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouere
• Bad Boys: Ride or Die • Action cop comedy-drama • theaters • 2 stars
Two police officers in Miami work to clear the name of their former captain.
Director: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah
Stars: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens
———
Next week:
• Inside Out 2
• Treasure
• Tuesday