Boner of the Day for June 7th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S DONE IT AGAIN.
Actor Rob Schneider was removed from a charity event in at the Four Seasons Ball this past weekend. Schneider was talking about his views on vaccines and the LGBTQ+ community, which resulted in many audience members leaving and the actor being removed from the stage. Someone from the audience said, “Everyone in the room was groaning.” The things that Schneider was saying were transphobic and misogynistic. “While we recognize that in a free and democratic society, individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our Foundation and team,” said the charity foundation.
via Mediaite
Boner Candidate #2: HOW OLD WERE YOU WHEN YOU REALIZED THAT SOME OF THE PEOPLE HIRED TO TEACH YOU MIGHT NOT BE TOO SMART.
The Burlington police department has offered counseling services to high school students after a simulation with a live gunman sent student cowering in fear for their lives. The simulation was meant to be a lesson about the unreliability of witness statements. “I’m baffled, it is a very real threat to kids these days to have a school shooting. It’s something they worry about.” stated one mother. A student who dove to the floor, scraped her knee claimed, “I’m shaking and crying because I’m like, Oh my god, I’m gonna get shot. It felt so real.” There was miscommunication about the simulation taking place, and it’s unclear whether the teachers, or police did not advise parents, and students of the event taking place.
via Seven Days
Boner Candidate #3: THE QUESTION IS; IS THE MATTRESS OKAY?
The public is being reminded again, to secure their load. A bride to be was recently launched out of a truck because she attempted to lay down on a king size mattress, to keep it from flying out of the bed of a truck. The couple was driving down State Street with speeds of around 50 miles per hour, when the mattress lifted like a magic carpet, and dropped the bride down to the asphalt. Even though she suffered some severe road rash, she thankfully avoided oncoming traffic, and got the mattress to the side of the road. Authorities warned, “Items not properly secured can fall out and collide with other vehicles or pedestrians, causing serious injuries or fatalities These road hazards are often very difficult for drivers to avoid safely.”
via KUTV