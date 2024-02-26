Boner of the Day for February 26th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT’S THE MATTER? MY MONEY NO GOOD HERE?
A man named Connor James Litka went to a Porsche dealership in Louisville, Kentucky and tried to buy a new Porsche. However, he tried to buy the car with a check for $78 million. When dealership employees refused to sell the car, Litka went behind the counter looking for car keys he could take. Dealership employees called police, due to Litka saying he wouldn’t leave without a Porsche. Litka also has attempted this at a Land Rover dealership as well.
via CarScoops
Boner Candidate #2: TURNS OUT HE IS THAT WHICH HE CONDEMS
Michael Voris, former leader of the right-wing website Church Militant, seemed to have a personal vendetta against anything that had to do with the LGBTQIA+ community, and even accused the Catholic church of having a “international gay-crime syndicate.” Voris would target certain people and harass them and bother them about whether they were a homosexual or not. Voris himself has said that he once lived an “extremely sinful” life of “live-in relationships with homosexual men.” Recently, alleged pictures of a shirtless Voris were found to have been being sent to multiple young men, leading Voris to retire from Church Militant.
via AP News
Boner Candidate #3: ANY WOMAN WHO CAN THROW A CHRISTMAS TREE LIKE THAT IS FINE.
In Ireland, a woman named Kamila Grabska was in a car accident in 2017, which led her to claim that the injuries she sustained in the accident were so severe, she couldn’t do daily activities due to neck and back pain. About a year later, Grabska was photographed in a Christmas tree throwing contest, throwing a tree, as well as with a winning plaque. This led a judge to dismiss the case Grabska had made, and was receiving disability from, as well as suing RSA Insurance. “It is a very large, natural Christmas tree and it is being thrown by her in a very agile movement. I’m afraid I cannot but conclude the claims were entirely exaggerated. On that basis, I propose to dismiss the claim,” said Judge Carmel Stewart. Grabska still maintains she is in pain constantly, however.
via Daily Star