Radio From Hell Bill Frost on TV for February 26th, 2024 By Radio From Hell Posted on February 26, 2024

Shogun (New Series, Tuesday Feb. 27, FX/Hulu) Survivor (Season 46, Wednesday Feb. 28, CBS/Paramount+) American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (New Docuseries, Wednesday Feb. 28, Netflix) TRIGGER WARNING!!! Elsbeth (New series, Thursday Feb. 29, CBS/Paramount+) Me, Hereafter (New Docuseries, Thursday Feb. 29, Hulu) The Tourist (Season 2, Thursday Feb. 29, Netflix) Spaceman (Movie, Friday March 1, Netflix) The Regime (New Series, Sunday March 3, HBO/Max)