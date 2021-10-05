2,700-Year-Old Toilet Found in Jerusalem

Archaeologists in Israel have uncovered something rare: a 2700-year-old toilet.

Found in Jerusalem, the toilet likely belonged to someone flush with cash.

The director of the dig said, “A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only a few were found to date” and “Only the rich could afford toilets.”

The archaeologists are also examining animal bones found in the septic tank to better understand the diets of the time.

Do you think toilets are easy to find these days, no matter the income? What would you do without a toilet?