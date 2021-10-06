Contests

Win Jimmy Eat World tickets!

JIMMY EAT WORLD & TAKING BACK SUNDAY

X96 is proud to welcome Jimmy Eat World & Taking Back Sunday, October 13th, 2021! Listen all week with Radio From Hell for your chance to win tickets!

X96 Welcomes Jimmy Eat World: from 10/04/21 to 10/08/21 Radio From Hell will be giving away (5) pairs of tickets provided by Postfontaine.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules which can be found at https://broadwaymediagroup.com/rules/.

