‘Squid Game 2’ Details Spreading

With the success of Squid Games, it’s only right that the talk of season two has to get started.

According to rumors, season two will dig deeper into the backstory of Player 001 named Oh Ill-nam. If you don’t know that’s the old guy.

The show’s creator confirmed the plan for season two during an interview.

While that sounds interesting, just know Netflix hasn’t picked up season two yet.

What do you think about the direction of season two?