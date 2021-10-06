Facebook Outage Shut Down Millions of Oculus VR Headsets

Oculus headsets should be fully functional again after a massive shutdown of Facebook, Instagram and other websites rendered the company’s products inoperable.

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication,” reads a blog post by Oculus, which is owned by Facebook. “This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.”

Facebook officials say no user data was compromised during the massive outage.

