A Golf Shores, Alabama man might be a new Guinness World Record holder.

28-year-old Johnathan Young completed 15 chin-ups in one minute while wearing a 100-pound pack on Monday.

Alabama man unofficially breaks chin-up world record https://t.co/UgUblst8zN — Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) October 5, 2021

Guinness officials are now checking to make sure it was legit and if so, it breaks the world record held by an Australian athlete who managed 12 chin-ups while wearing a 100-pound pack.

