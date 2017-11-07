For some reason, there’s a new movie about Elizabeth Smart. But WAIT! This one is different!

It really does not seem like it was all that long ago, but I suppose there are quite a few people out there who don’t know the whole story. Most of us here at X96 were on the radio at the time, so we were all getting daily updates and such. For people not in the media, or in Salt Lake, or I guess, alive… At the time. There have also been 432,000 documentaries, and at least 3 TV movies about the events. Needless to say, I was not planning on giving this one the time of day.

BUT WAIT! This one is actually written and narrated by Elizabeth, and she was on set the entire time. Which I imagine was about the closest thing anyone can come to facing their actual nightmares. I mean, Holy $#!&. Can you imagine forcing yourself to relive that? F#%@!

So give the trailer a look-see and let us know what you think.