X96 Teleperformance Food Drive

All Teleperformance locations will accept donations for the Utah Food Bank now through November 21
Help those less fortunate!
You can drop off donations at these locations:
- Sandy 8550 South 1300 East (location of the food drive on November 21)
- West Valley 1991 South 4650 West
- Ogden 2261 Grant Avenue
Or click here and donate now
Hundreds of thousands of our fellow Utahns live in doubt of where their next meal will come from. But you can help.
Join x96 & Teleperformance in the fight against hunger by donating non-perishable high protein food items: peanut butter, canned meats, frozen turkeys or hams, boxed meals, cereal & pasta at Teleperformance locations in Sandy, West Valley & Ogden.
And X96 be broadcasting live Tuesday, November 21st for our annual all-day food drive at the Teleperformance in Sandy on 8550 south 1300 east.
Those who donate in sandy during our broadcast will receive free food courtesy of Even Stevens Sandwiches while it lasts, and Zero Rez will clean your vehicle’s carpet if you donate a frozen turkey or ham!
See you Tuesday, November 21st at Teleperformance in Sandy.
