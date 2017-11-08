Boner (Round One) for November 8th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: NOBODY MOVE! I MEAN IT!

The accidental tripping over a child’s toy led to a gun being pulled during a dispute inside a grocery store in Reading, according to city police. Galileo Francisco became upset after his wife tripped over a small shopping cart being pushed by a young child inside the C-Town supermarket at North Sixth and Greenwich streets on Friday, police said. Francisco then pointed the gun at another customer before a manager pushed it away, according to court documents released Monday. RPD officers arrived as Francisco was checking out. They said he ignored all of their commands and forcibly resisted their attempts to arrest him. Francisco, 60, was eventually taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. He was freed on $20,000 unsecured bail.

Boner Candidate #2: HE ANSWERED WITH A ONE CHEEK SQUEAK.

His flatulence stopped one police interrogation, but not a continuing investigation that has resulted in a 24-year-old Kansas City man facing federal gun and drug charges. Sean A. Sykes Jr., is charged in U.S. District Court possession with intent to sell cocaine and being a felon in possession of three firearms, two of which were reported stolen. The charges stem from Kansas City police traffic stops on Sept. 1 and Nov. 5, according to court documents. On Sept. 1, Sykes was in a car that police searched and found a backpack that contained various drugs and two handguns. One of the guns, a .357 Magnum, had been reported stolen out of a car in Independence a few days earlier, according to the documents.

Boner Candidate #3: MR. HAGAN’S PHYSICS CLASS IS TOO HARD.

An Atlanta physics teacher is on administrative leave after being caught on camera threatening to “put a bullet” through a student’s head. “Don’t smile at me, man. That’s how people like you get shot,” Rockdale Career Academy teacher Paul Hagan can be seen telling a black student. “I got a bet by the time you’re 21 somebody’s gonna put a bullet right through your head. Okay? And it might be me, the one who does it.” The footage was posted to Facebook by April Carr, the threatened student’s mother, local station WSBTV reported. “I think it’s a terroristic threat on my son’s life that I definitely don’t take lightly,” she told the station. Hagan went on the violent rant after Carr’s son and other students were laughing while he wrote an equation on the board, the mom said. Carr has filed a police report and is calling for the teacher to be fired.

