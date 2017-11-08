Boner (Round Two) for November 8th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: LISTEN, I’M SURPRISED MORE TEACHERS DON’T DRINK AT SCHOOL.

A substitute teacher at a northern Virginia school has been charged with being drunk in public after police say students found him passed out at a desk. Local media reported Friday that 24-year-old Konbeh Koroma of Springfield was filling in for an art teacher who taught grades 10-12 at a Fairfax County public school. Fairfax County police say students noticed Koroma unresponsive and tried to wake him up. Police say a school resource officer responded and determined Koroma was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to an adult detention center.

Boner Candidate #2: WE’VE GOT TO ABORT THE LABOR FORCE

A Wisconsin state lawmaker this week suggested that abortion be made illegal to help add more people to the workforce. Wisconsin state Rep. Scott Allen (R) made the suggestion during a Wisconsin Assembly debate about a bill that would make it illegal to offer abortions through state health insurance plans.“Labor force shortages are tied to population declines. And labor force shortages are a limiting factor in economic growth. And limited economic growth poses a problem when government tries to pay for public services and infrastructure,” Allen said. “In spite of this Mr. Speaker, ironically, the Democrats continue their effort to support the abortion industry.” Allen also called abortion “wrong,” WZIM reported.

Boner Candidate #3: WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER “A LOT OF METH” TO BE?

Authorities arrested one person and removed methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine and other drugs from a home directly across the street from Baldwin-Woodville High School, according to documents filed in court last week. Baldwin police executed the search warrant Oct. 25 at 1270 Main St., where they arrested Jessica B. Clements, 35. St. Croix County prosecutors charged Clements with felony meth possession, along with eight misdemeanor drug-related charges. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham ordered her to post a $1,500 cash bond at her initial appearance Oct. 26. According to a criminal complaint: Baldwin police found Clements on a deck at the house during the raid. Asked if there were drugs in the house, Clements told police, “it’s all in my room.” She admitted meth was there.

