Boner Fight for November 8th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: MR. HAGAN’S PHYSICS CLASS IS TOO HARD.

An Atlanta physics teacher is on administrative leave after being caught on camera threatening to “put a bullet” through a student’s head. “Don’t smile at me, man. That’s how people like you get shot,” Rockdale Career Academy teacher Paul Hagan can be seen telling a black student. “I got a bet by the time you’re 21 somebody’s gonna put a bullet right through your head. Okay? And it might be me, the one who does it.” The footage was posted to Facebook by April Carr, the threatened student’s mother, local station WSBTV reported. “I think it’s a terroristic threat on my son’s life that I definitely don’t take lightly,” she told the station. Hagan went on the violent rant after Carr’s son and other students were laughing while he wrote an equation on the board, the mom said. Carr has filed a police report and is calling for the teacher to be fired.

Boner Candidate #2: WE’VE GOT TO STOP ABORTING THE LABOR FORCE

A Wisconsin state lawmaker this week suggested that abortion be made illegal to help add more people to the workforce. Wisconsin state Rep. Scott Allen (R) made the suggestion during a Wisconsin Assembly debate about a bill that would make it illegal to offer abortions through state health insurance plans.“Labor force shortages are tied to population declines. And labor force shortages are a limiting factor in economic growth. And limited economic growth poses a problem when government tries to pay for public services and infrastructure,” Allen said. “In spite of this Mr. Speaker, ironically, the Democrats continue their effort to support the abortion industry.” Allen also called abortion “wrong,” WZIM reported.

