Watch: Thirty Seconds To Mars “Walk On Water”

Back in June, Jared Leto announced that he wanted fans to provide video content for the upcoming video for “Walk on Water.” I spoke to him about it, and you can listen to the interview here. He basically asked for footage from July 4th. Over 10,000 people submitted their content, and all 50 states are represented. Watch for the clips from Utah! The first is at 42 seconds in. The new album from Thirty Seconds To Mars will likely arrive in 2018.

