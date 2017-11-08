Watch: St. Vincent Perform Live On Colbert

Here is an artist that you should be aware of: St. Vincent. I discovered her back in 2011 when her self-titled album came out. It featured the song “Digital Witness” and we played it on X96 a little bit. She is back with a new album called Masseduction and I think her music, style, and live performances are noteworthy and unique. Do yourself a favor and watch her recent performance of “Los Ageless” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This is cool new music–at least in my humble opinion.

