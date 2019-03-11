Ford Patents Pick Up Bed Movie Screen

If you ever wanted to watch movies on a nice sized screen while sitting in your pickup truck, Ford may have the technology for you! Ford has patented an accessory so you’ll be able to turn your truck into an outdoor theater. Supports allow for a screen to be attached. You’ll have a place for speakers and a projector as well. Ford hasn’t announced when this feature will be available for truck buyers.

Ford patents a way to turn your pickup truck into a movie theater https://t.co/LYl6RQcUTp pic.twitter.com/FXlD1ckfXq — Jalopnik (@Jalopnik) March 7, 2019