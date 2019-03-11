Life

Shoplifter Drank Entire Six-Pack Of Beer In Target Dressing Room

A California woman had her own private party inside a Target dressing room, according to police. Cops say Elysia Johnson entered the dressing room with a six-pack of Stella Artois and drank all six beers while hanging out inside for more than an hour. After finishing up, Johnson then left the store with about $200 worth of items that she didn’t pay for. She was stopped by loss prevention officers and arrested on shoplifting charges. Police say she had multiple outstanding warrants.

