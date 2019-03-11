Heading to Europe? Americans Will Need Authorization Starting in 2021

Travel across the pond will soon become a little more complicated as the European Union starts requiring North Americans to get travel authorizations. Beginning in 2021, Americans and Canadians must submit to an online prescreening process called the European Travel Information and Authorization System, that runs visitors’ names through a database before granting entry to the 26-nation European Schengen-zone.

For those with no problems, the application, which requires a passport, valid credit or debit card, and an email address, should be approved in minutes. The cost will run €7 (around $8 USD) and is valid for three years. Both the U.S. Department of State and the Delegation of the European Union have stated that the ETIAS is not a visa, preferring the term “authorization.”

