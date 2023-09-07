Boner of the Day for September 7th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THE FLIGHT IS FULL. THERE IS NOTHING WE CAN DO.

A woman named Susan Benson was on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal when she noticed the plane wasn’t taking off. Three other passengers were not in their seat because of a bad smell cumulating around their seats. Apparently, someone had thrown up in the area on the previous flight, and it hadn’t been cleaned up. Instead of cleaning it up, the flight crew tried to use perfume to mask the smell. When the three passengers asked if they could move to different seats, since their seats were still covered in vomit, the flight attendants claimed that the flight was full and there was nothing they could do. Eventually the pilot came out and told the passengers they could leave the plane or be escorted. Susan Benson says the passengers weren’t being rude, they were just upset. However, two of the passengers were escorted off the plane.

Boner Candidate #2: HE WAS JUST GIVING THE PERP A LITTLE COMFORT; A LITTLE REASSURANCE.

After a viral video with almost 2 million views hit social media, a police officer in Maryland is now under investigation. The video contains footage of a police officer hugging and kissing a woman, then getting into the backseat of his police vehicle. Witnesses say the car started rocking back and forth, then after about 30 minutes, the two emerged from the car and went their own ways. The police department this officer works for has suspended the officer’s power of authority until further notice.

Boner Candidate #3: YOU WILL HAVE A SAFE PLACE IN MOUNT DORA

Republicans are worried that Mount Dora’s politics aren’t going where they should. However, the city council voted to have a Safe Place for people that need it. The people needing it would be the victims of domestic violence, LGBTQ+ people, and immigrants. “We believe that you are putting the City of Mount Dora in the crosshairs of potentially detrimental and absolutely unnecessary, economic harmt. In light of what we have seen around this country in regards to the pushback and unprecedented financial harm to long-standing American-made companies such as Anheuser-Busch and Target Corporation, this local ‘Safe Place’ program is negligent, irresponsible and divisive at best,” stated a letter from Rep. Taylor Yarkosky.

