Free Pancake Day Is at IHOP This Week

Tuesday, March 12 is the day that you can go to IHOP and get your pancake fix for free. All you have to do is stop by IHOP and you can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. IHOP’s Free Pancake Day promotion goes from 7 a.m. till 7 p.m. They ask that your “flip it forward” by making a donation to Primary Children’s Medical Center.

The only thing better than pancakes is FREE PANCAKES. That's why we made a day of it. pic.twitter.com/MIrHg9gjx5 — IHOP (@IHOP) March 11, 2019