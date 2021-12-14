Freddy Krueger Headed to the National Registry

Shutterstock

Freddy Krueger is making his way to the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress.

The 1984 horror classic written and directed by Wes Craven was added to the library because it was deemed, “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Nightmare on Elm Street centered around Freddy Krueger, a killer that haunted kids’ dreams.

The film starred Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger, along with heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, John Saxon, and more.

Wes Craven’s ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Slashes into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress https://t.co/ML4Ey1lPtX — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) December 14, 2021

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” is among the 25 movies selected for preservation on the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry. “Return of the Jedi,” “Selena,” “Wall-E” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” also made this year’s list.https://t.co/xxVziet32y — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 14, 2021