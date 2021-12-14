Life

Freddy Krueger Headed to the National Registry

Freddy Krueger is making his way to the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress.

The 1984 horror classic written and directed by Wes Craven was added to the library because it was deemed, “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Nightmare on Elm Street centered around Freddy Krueger, a killer that haunted kids’ dreams.

The film starred Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger, along with heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, John Saxon, and more.

