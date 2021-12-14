Missing Dog Rescued From Cliff By Officer Barker

Shutterstock

A missing dog has been reunited with its family – thanks to a daring cliffside rescue in Colorado Springs.

The dog was found stuck on a cliff overlooking Fountain Creek. Two officers with the Humane Society Animal Law Enforcement team attempted to rescue her by rappelling down the cliff in a harness.

The woman – who fittingly is named Officer Barker – had to act fast when the ground began to give out beneath the pup. Fortunately, she was able to grab it with a catchpole.

The dog, Jessie Lee, was reunited with her owners – who had been searching every day for the last two weeks.

The owners said Jessie Lee had been missing for two weeks and they had been searching for her every day

