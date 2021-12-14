O.J. Simpson A ‘Completely Free Man’ After Parole Ends Early

O.J. Simpson is a free man after the Nevada Parole Board voted to end his parole early.

According to TMZ, Simpson’s parole was initially set to expire on February 9th but was discharged earlier this month after being awarded good behavior credits.

Simpson has been on parole and living in Las Vegas since October 2017, after serving nine years for armed robbery in 2008.

O.J. Simpson is a free man. A Nevada State Police spokeswoman said the 74-year-old former football star and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was discharged from parole effective Dec. 1. https://t.co/fBwrORczMc — The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2021

Simpson’s attorney told TMZ his client is “a completely free man”.

