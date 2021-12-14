Nintendo Offers Players’ Stats on New ‘Year in Review’ Website

Nintendo is offering Switch players a chance to see their 2021 statistics online.

The company’s new “Year in Review” website allows Switch users to see how many games they played, how many hours they spent on each one and even how much of the time their Switches were docked and used as a portable unit.

To access it, players need to log into their Nintendo accounts and click on the “Year in Review” icon, per Nintendo.

If you’ve checked your stats already, what surprised you the most?