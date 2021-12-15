Kraft Will Pay You $20 Not To Make Cheesecake For Christmas

Shutterstock

A cream cheese shortage — is turning into a holiday deal for you.

Kraft is dishing up a new idea because there isn’t enough cream cheese to go around.

The premise: People who can’t bake cheesecakes because they can’t find cream cheese can get another baked good for $20 and Kraft will pay for it.

Here’s how it works: People interested in the offer can visit a special website set up by Kraft.

On Friday (12/17) and Saturday (12/18), up to 18,000 people will be able to nab the right to get reimbursement for an alternative holiday treat by submitting their receipts.

