NASA Solar Probe Officially ‘Touches The Sun’ For The First Time

A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona where temperatures can reach up to 3 million degrees Fahrenheit.
Scientists announced the news on Tuesday, describing it as basically “high-fiving” the sun.
The Parker solar probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s 8th close approach to the sun.
It took a few months to get the data back to confirm it.
A project scientist with Johns Hopkins University said the news was “fascinatingly exciting.”
Parker will continue its mission of getting closer and closer to the sun for another 4 years.
Over the next 50-100 years, what else do you think we’ll see space scientists invent or achieve?
