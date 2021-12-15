Scarlett Johansson teases her future with Marvel

Shutterstock

Recently, Scarlett Johansson was in a major lawsuit against Disney because of the release of her movie Black Widow.

Now that both parties have reached an agreement in the lawsuit, many fans are wondering if Scarlett will return to Marvel Studios.

Scarlett said, “As far as Marvel goes, it’s like working with family there. Marvel has some of the best IP ever and you can really dream big there and nothing’s ever off the table and you kind of throw all these blue-sky ideas around and see what sticks.”

Scarlett Johansson on working with Marvel Studios again following her lawsuit with Disney 'It’s like working with family' (via @Collider | https://t.co/oAWu4AMkoc) pic.twitter.com/dJ6y8z2JTJ — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 15, 2021

She continued, “It’s like a creative playground that’s just like a dream. Again, I have that shorthand with my fellow creatives there that comes from being in the world for 10 years with those guys.”

Which actor do you think should play a superhero that hasn’t played one before?