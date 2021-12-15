Fast & Furious 10 Gets Pushed Back

Shutterstock

Universal Pictures has announced that Fast & Furious 10 will be pushed back to May 2023.

This is a month delay from the original release date of Fast & Furious 10.

Justin Lin said, “The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct.”

He continued, “I have to say, I’m so glad – because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process-wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today.”

Fast & Furious 10's release date has been pushed back by one month and will now come out on May 19, 2023. https://t.co/vzMSP6qcaY pic.twitter.com/kFEJgtWo1c — IGN (@IGN) December 15, 2021

After a long feud with Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel is hoping that ‘The Rock’ will participate in the Fast & Furious 10.

Vin said, “I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Do you think ‘The Rock’ will join the Fast crew for the new movie?