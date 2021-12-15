What’s Coming to and Leaving Netflix in January 2022

As always, Netflix has a lot of good stuff coming to the streaming platform next month.

Sadly, a lot of content is also going away.

Coming to Netflix next month is season three of “Too Hot To Handle,” “The Royal Treatment,” “300,” “Free Willy, “Gremlins,” “Kung Fu Panda,” and more.

Leaving the platform are “Dr. Seuss,” all the “Twilight” movies, “The Bling Ring,” “My Girl 2,” “Shutter Island,” and more.

What new Netflix content are you excited about?