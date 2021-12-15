Is ‘Spider-Man” No Way Home’ Coming to Disney+

Many Marvel fans are waiting for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” but will the movie stream on Disney+?
According to CNET, “Probably, but not for some time.”
They wrote, “Disney has access to Spider-Man content, but it likely won’t stream No Way Home for some time — until after the movie has had its run on Starz.”
Why 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' won't be coming to Disney+ https://t.co/IBY2Luif4o
— Newsweek Culture (@NewsweekCulture) December 14, 2021
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be in theaters on December 17th.
What’s better, Theaters or streaming at home?
