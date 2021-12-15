Brad Pitt to Reopen Recording Studio

Shutterstock

Brad Pitt is renovating Studio Miraval.

The legendary French recording studio is where Pink Floyd recorded part of 1979’s “The Wall.”

It has also played host to artists ranging from AC/DC to The Cranberries.

Pitt bought the Miraval property with actress Angelina Jolie in 2012 and they got married in a chapel on the grounds, before divorcing in 2019.

Brad Pitt reopening famed studio where @pinkfloyd recorded part of 'The Wall': https://t.co/rG0ITgckVW — Loudwire (@Loudwire) December 15, 2021

It will reopen in 2022 and will be used for recording, film, theater and fine arts.

