Pornhub just released its list of the most popular searches American’s made on the app this year.

The most popular on the list is “hentai,” which is a Japanese anime.

Popular Movie franchise characters regularly searched include Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Black Widow.

Pornhub reveals 2021's most popular searches in America https://t.co/nQBE24s8ge pic.twitter.com/tDtn5gH3w5 — New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2021

They also announced that Americans were the biggest porn consumers on the planet. Behind them were the Brits, Japanese, French, and Italians.

Umm… So what is your New Year’s resolution for 2022?