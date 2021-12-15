Life

Pornhub Reveals 2021’s Most Popular Searches in America

Posted on

Pornhub just released its list of the most popular searches American’s made on the app this year.

The most popular on the list is “hentai,” which is a Japanese anime.

Popular Movie franchise characters regularly searched include Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Black Widow.

They also announced that Americans were the biggest porn consumers on the planet. Behind them were the Brits, Japanese, French, and Italians.

Umm… So what is your New Year’s resolution for 2022?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top