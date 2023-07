On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get started with Frank Christ, They’re Fine, Just Fine, then Kerry tells us about the trial he was apart of. After that we sort through news, and vote for our Boner of the Day. Then we have a new Letter from Kyle and get our gaming update with the Tuesday Tech Talk with JD, plus we play another round of Beat Gina. Then we discuss the new Barbie and Oppenheimer movies and as always finish the morning with a Boner Recap and news.

