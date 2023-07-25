-
Time for a blast from the early 2000s, with the latest Pikmin game
I can’t stop playing Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Solve puzzles, fight enemies, and explore a foreign planet using tiny creatures called Pikmin
- Throw different types of Pikmin (red ones are fireproof and blue ones walk underwater) to complete tasks
- First new Pikmin game in 10 years, and this one even lets you customize your character
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=And2H0NNpO4
Introduce your ears to something new with live air traffic control lofi music
- The latest Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch is an absolute masterpiece
- Comprising the entire map from the first game, with a mirror upside down world AND floating islands
- Abilities to control physics and time make for incredible mind-bending puzzles
- Not to mention the phenomenal combat, horseback riding, and skydiving
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHGShqcAHlQ
I don’t know why anyone would make such a thing, but here’s Concert Cougher
- Pick which airport you’d like to listen to or just get a random airport
- Get ready for some strangely relaxing air traffic control
- https://www.lofiatc.com/?icao=koak
Want to read more nonsense while you’re on the throne? Try Poop Fiction
- Just listen to a classical concert while you cough and wheeze your heart’s content
- https://concertcougher.vercel.app/#
- Select the length of story you’d like to read
- Poop Fiction will pull a story from gutenberg.org, which hosts over 70,000 ebooks
- https://readpoopfiction.com/#
Tech Talk with Jonathan Deessing for July 25th, 2023
