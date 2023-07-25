News

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deessing for July 25th, 2023

  • Time for a blast from the early 2000s, with the latest Pikmin game
    • Solve puzzles, fight enemies, and explore a foreign planet using tiny creatures called Pikmin
    • Throw different types of Pikmin (red ones are fireproof and blue ones walk underwater) to complete tasks
    • First new Pikmin game in 10 years, and this one even lets you customize your character
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=And2H0NNpO4
    I can’t stop playing Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
    • The latest Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch is an absolute masterpiece
    • Comprising the entire map from the first game, with a mirror upside down world AND floating islands
    • Abilities to control physics and time make for incredible mind-bending puzzles
    • Not to mention the phenomenal combat, horseback riding, and skydiving
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHGShqcAHlQ
    Introduce your ears to something new with live air traffic control lofi music

     

    I don’t know why anyone would make such a thing, but here’s Concert Cougher
    Want to read more nonsense while you’re on the throne? Try Poop Fiction
    Best,
     

    Jonathan Deesing
