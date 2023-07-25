Tech Talk with Jonathan Deessing for July 25th, 2023

Time for a blast from the early 2000s, with the latest Pikmin game

Solve puzzles, fight enemies, and explore a foreign planet using tiny creatures called Pikmin

Throw different types of Pikmin (red ones are fireproof and blue ones walk underwater) to complete tasks

First new Pikmin game in 10 years, and this one even lets you customize your character

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=And2H0NNpO4

I can’t stop playing Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The latest Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch is an absolute masterpiece

Comprising the entire map from the first game, with a mirror upside down world AND floating islands

Abilities to control physics and time make for incredible mind-bending puzzles

Not to mention the phenomenal combat, horseback riding, and skydiving

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHGShqcAHlQ

Introduce your ears to something new with live air traffic control lofi music

Pick which airport you’d like to listen to or just get a random airport

Get ready for some strangely relaxing air traffic control

https://www.lofiatc.com/?icao=koak