Boner of the Day July 26, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SHE HAS NO REGRETS BECAUSE NOW SHE DOESN’T HAVE TO LOOK AT HERSELF.
A 28 year old woman, Amber Luke, has no regrets after tattooing her eyeballs to the point where she is now blind. She appears to be so obsess about getting tattoo’s that she doesn’t want to remove any with laser. Especially after she attempted to remove tattoo’s by laser and got infected. “It’s gross, looks like s**t and I’ve only ever had it once to remove a very bad tattoo that got severely infected. It was a rose that ended up looking like a cabbage, but I’d never do this again.” said Amber
via Mirror
Boner Candidate #2: IT’S WHAT YOU DO WHEN YOU’VE BEEN DRINKING ALL DAY.
29 year old man, Micael Martinez, was arrested for three counts of property damage, theft and burglary after a full day of binge drinking. He broke into a Ferrari dealership and stole a car worth about $600,000. When troopers found Martinez and arrested him, the arresting trooper claimed that Martinez said, “this was a spur-of-the-moment act after he was drinking all day.”
via KSL
Boner Candidate #3: IT REALLY DOES TAKE AWAY FROM THE BEAUTY OF NATURE.
The U.S. Forest service has had to use taxpayer dollars to remove graffiti found in the 2 million acres of Cottonwood Heights. Tyler Roberts was enjoying a scenic hike with his family when he stumbled upon the graffiti. Tyler said, “I don’t like to see that. That’s kind of why I came up here, to get away from it. I’ve seen some beautiful spray paint art, things like that, and if you’re into that kind of stuff that’s great, but keep it where it should be.”
via MSN