Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 7.26.2023

Live Nation Events

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Mega Peruvian Festival 2023 – 28th and 29th – Link

Friday, July 28th

Venture Out – Friday Twilight Market & Movie at Fortuna Park – Link

Move: Super Mario Bros

Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link

Movie: Fire of Love

Saturday, July 29th

Concerts on the Commons – Salsa Band Rumba Libre Band – Link

Utah’s First Ever Halal Food Festival at Rosewood Park – Link

UFC 291 at Delta Center – Link

Sunday, July 30th

Lukas Nelson & POTR with Talia Keys – Link

Nurse Blake at Eccles Theater – Link

Lost & Found Market – Pride Vintage Market at Urban Arts Gallery – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link