Free “Language Learning With Netflix” Extension Makes Studying Japanese Almost Too Easy

Learning a new language just became easier thanks to Netflix. The streaming service now offers “Language Learning With Netflix,” which is a free Chrome extension that works when you log into Netflix. The extension displays subtitles in your native language as well as in the language you want to learn at the same time. This makes it easy to see the subtitles, hear the words and see the translation all at once. You can click on words to hear the translation as you watch a film and the extension ables the film to pause after every line is spoken so you’re able to understand and make sure you heard it correctly. Although the availability of dubs/subtitles varies by region, Netflix shows are available in several languages, making it easy for you to become bi or tri-lingual in no time. The extension is available in the Chrome web store.

This Netflix Language Learning tool is a game changer: • Side by side subtitles

• Pop up dictionary with audio

• Easy subtitle navigation with the option to pause at every line

• Optional furigana and romaji This tool + Terrace House = 無敵https://t.co/O0h5zQ7ZXX pic.twitter.com/g7T8wR2QvL — JapaneseQuest (@JapaneseQuest) January 12, 2020