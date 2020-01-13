Sony’s Marvel Movie “Morbius” Gets First Trailer

A character from the Spider-Man comics will soon become a part of the expanded Marvel movie scene, The trailer for Morbius was released on today.

Jared Leto portrays Dr. Michael Morbius. As he fights a life-threatening disease, Morbius finds a drastic cure that turns him into a vampire. Morbius is a Sony film. They released the most recent Spider-Man films as well as Venom. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 31st.

What Marvel comic book character that has yet to be featured on the big screen would you like to see a movie built around?

