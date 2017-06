It’s been 15 hours and 900 days…since you took your love away. No, that Sinead. Fiest seems much more affable and she finally back with new music after 6 years.

Much to my surprise, I woke up this morning to see the word is out for

🌸P l e a s u r e🌸 pic.twitter.com/mGKMNfTcZb — Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017

So enjoy the first track from the upcoming album.