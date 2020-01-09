Life

FX Renews “American Horror Story” For Multiple Seasons

Posted on

Your scary fall fix will be around for a few more years. FX has renewed American Horror Story for three seasons. The announcement was made on Thursday. AHS just completed its 9th season. Over the run, AHS has received 95 Emmy nominations.

