Lay’s Has Three New Chip Flavors For 2020

The good people at Lay’s are looking to spice up your year with three new flavors coming to potato chip bags this month. For those who love a more classic texture, but also a little heat, there’s Cheddar Jalapeño, which Delish describes as “cheesy” and “semi-spicy”. Taking things up a few more notches, the snack brand is releasing Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot to rival Takis and Cheetos in that department. For something a bit different, “lighter and airier,” Lay’s has new Poppables with the flavors of salt and vinegar.
