Geek News on the Radio for December 14th, 2017

Dreamworks’ exclusive Netflix shows for 2018 include ‘She-Ra’

If you’ll be after some light-hearted TV viewing to banish the January blues (and let’s face it, who won’t be?) you’re in luck, as Netflix and DreamWorks are bringing six new original cartoon series to screens in the new year. Family-friendly Trolls: The Beat Goes On! — which picks up where the previous series left off and premieres on January 19 — has been positioned at the top of the companies’ announcement, but retro fans will likely be more excited by the news that girl power icon She-Ra is also getting her own rebooted air time (premiere date TBC). The rest of the line-up includes The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Harvey Street Kids, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Trollhunters (part 3) and 3 Below (the second instalment of Tales of Arcadia Trilogy). Premiere dates for these are yet to be confirmed, but they’ll be available for Netflix members worldwide when they do land.

Netflix is bringing The Punisher back for a second season

The first season of Netflix’s The Punisher arrived at an awkward time in America’s history with gun violence, but that isn’t stopping the streaming service from bringing it back for a second season. Netflix made the announcement today in a post on the show’s Facebook page, simply noting that “Season 2 is coming.” The Marvel series follows Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), who takes the law into his own hands — along with a whole lot of guns.

Woody Harrelson in Talks to Join Tom Hardy in ‘Venom’

Woody Harrelson has joined Tom Hardy in Sony’s “Venom” movie. Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, and Jenny Slate are also on board, with Ruben Fleischer directing. Although character details are sparse, sources say Harrelson will play a henchman of sorts. Sony had no comment on the casting.

