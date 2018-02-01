Geek News On the Radio for February 1st, 2018

The First Reviews from Black Panther’sPremiere Are in – and They’re Raves

LOS ANGELES — “Incredible” and “kinetic” are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel’s “Black Panther.” The film from director Ryan Coogler had its first screenings Monday night and a premiere in Los Angeles. Official reviews won’t go out until Feb. 6, but audiences at the select screenings were able to share non-spoiler reactions on social media. Los Angeles Times writer Jen Yamato wrote that it is the first Marvel movie about something real. “‘Black Panther’ is incredible, kinetic, purposeful,” Yamato wrote. “A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer gives Ant-Man the partner he needs

Marvel released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp today after months of teasing set photos and glances at new costumes. This is the first in-depth look we’ve seen of the Ant-Man sequel since it was first announced in October 2015. Marvel has steadily teased out aspects of the film, using banners at Disney’s biennial D23 conference to showcase the Wasp’s costume and a gag reel at San Diego Comic-Con to keep fans on their toes. Director Peyton Reed first teased the trailer on Twitter last night. Ant-Man and the Wasp acts as the first, major introduction for Evangeline’s Lilly Hope van Dyne as a qualified superhero. Lilly’s van Dyne will take up the heroic role played by her mother so long ago, donning the Wasp’s costume and standing side by side with Ant-Man. Academy Award-nominated actress Michelle Pfeiffer will star in the movie as Janet van Dyne, Hope’s mother and the first Wasp. We briefly got a glimpse of Janet van Dyne through a flashback in the first movie.

‘Happy!’ Renewed For Season 2 By Syfy

Ahead of Happy!’s Season 1 finale this week (Jan. 31), the quirky comedy series starring Christopher Meloni and featuring the voice of Patton Oswalt has been renewed for a second season. Happy! has been a breakout hit for Syfy. Its Dec. 7 premiere set a new benchmark for the network in Live+3 ratings with 1.708 million viewers in total viewers and 779,000 adults 18-49, ranking as Syfy’s best series premiere since The Magicians in January 2016 across all key demos. In addition, the premiere opened strong on social, drawing more than 212 million impressions on Twitter.

Watchmen HBO Series Finds Director

With The Leftovers having wrapped its final season to wild critical acclaim, Damon Lindelof is sticking around HBO to develop a Watchmen TV series. Yes, you read that right. Watchmen is finally getting the prestige cable drama that fans have wanted for as long as prestige cable drama has been a thing. HBO has not only placed a pilot order for the series, but ordered “back up scripts” as well for more episodes. In other words, it’s all but certain this thing is getting picked up.

Mike Flanagan To Helm Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’ Sequel ‘Doctor Sleep’

After the out-sized grosses on the Stephen King novel adaptation It, Warner Bros has put it sequel to King’s The Shining on the fast track. Mike Flanaganhas been set to direct Doctor Sleep, an adaptation of the 2013 King novel that picks up the life of the Redrum kid Danny Torrance when he is in his 40s and struggling with the same demons of anger and alcoholism that plagued his father. Flanagan will rewrite the script originally adapted by Akiva Goldsman. Flanagan’s producing partner Trevor Macy will produce along with Vertigo Entertainment’s Jon Berg, and Goldsman is executive producer.

John Cena might be in a Duke Nukem movie

Beloved WWE wrestler and burgeoning actor John Cena may star in the titular role of a Duke Nukem movie adaptation, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. Cena is said to be in negotiations to star as loudmouthed action hero amalgam Duke Nukem in the project. Paramount picked up the rights to the Duke Nukem franchise with Platinum Dunes, Michael Bay’s production company, set to produce. Platinum Dunes is responsible for lower budget horror series like The Purge and Ouija, as well as remakes of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.