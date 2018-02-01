Boner Fight for February 1st, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THESE SCOUNDRELS HAVE NO SCRUPLES AT ALL

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigned on Wednesday, in the middle of the nation’s worst flu epidemic in nearly a decade, because of her troubling financial investments in tobacco and health care companies that posed potential conflicts of interest. Alex Azar, the newly appointed secretary of Health and Human Services, announced the resignation of the director, Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald. An agency statement cited her “complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all her duties as the C.D.C. director.” The statement continued: “Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period. After advising Secretary Azar of both the status of the financial interests and the scope of her recusal, Dr. Fitzgerald tendered, and the secretary accepted, her resignation.”

BONER CANDIDATE #2: NOBODY WANTS TO GO TO EUCLID.

Shocking video shows that a Cleveland man who was shot 16 times was left begging for help after nearby ambulances refused to assist him, according to a report. Ronald Newberry, 22, was shot as he was pulling out of his driveway on Jan. 14, CNN reported. He drove about a quarter-mile before stopping, apparently leaving Cleveland city limits and inadvertently crossing into nearby Euclid. Police bodycams show officers desperately trying to help Newberry. They appear to call for help as they perform CPR on the wounded man, but the location of the shooting apparently caused a huge problem. All of Euclid’s ambulances were on other calls at the time, according to CNN. Despite Newberry being a Cleveland resident, EMS reportedly refused to cross city limits to tend to the wounded man. One of the Cleveland officers can be heard talking to a Euclid dispatcher.

