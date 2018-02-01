Jon’s new podcast: DOWN RANGE has a new episode!

Yes kids, this guy has guns. Find out what happened when Jon took his own guns to Scout camp, and what happens when you need to travel in a plane with your firearms or ammo. How does THAT work? Also, we talk about the time Rick and Jon’s Grandpa went to China
Also, one time, Jon accidentally dropped his gun in a toilet while in a department store restroom. Good times!
