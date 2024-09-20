Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 20th, 2024

Opening September 20, 2024
• Never Let Go — Halle Berry survival horror — theaters — 2 stars
A family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real. via IMDB
Alexandre Aja
KC Coughlin, Ryan Grassby
• Transformers One — “Robots in Disguise” animated adventure — theaters — 3 stars
The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. via IMDB
Josh Cooley
Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson
• The Substance — Body image meets body horror — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars
A fading celebrity decides to use a black-market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. via IMDB
Coralie Fargeat
Stars: Margaret Qualley, Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid