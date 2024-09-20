Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 20th, 2024

Opening September 20, 2024

• Never Let Go — Halle Berry survival horror — theaters — 2 stars

A family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real. via IMDB

Director: Alexandre Aja

Writers: KC Coughlin, Ryan Grassby

• Transformers One — “Robots in Disguise” animated adventure — theaters — 3 stars

The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. via IMDB

Director: Josh Cooley

Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson

• The Substance — Body image meets body horror — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars

A fading celebrity decides to use a black-market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself. via IMDB

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Stars: Margaret Qualley, Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid