Boner of the Day for September 20th, 2024

Boner Candidates #1: I HAVEN’T BEEN TREATED RIGHT BY THE JEWS
Trump is already preparing to blame the Jewish population for his loss. Trump made sure to highlight the speculation that Jewish voters do not support him. He said, “But I will put it to you very simply and gently. I really haven’t been treated right. But you haven’t been treated right because you’re putting yourself in great danger. And the United States hasn’t been treated right. So. if I don’t win this election, and I’ve been very good. You know, they say, ”Trump’s been right about everything.” I’ve been right about a lot of things. Even Ted will admit that. I’ve been right about a lot of things. A lot of things that a lot of people said, “No, that won’t happen.” But a lot of bad things happened and some good things I’ve been right about, too. And I only want to be– so I’m not going to call this as a prediction, but in my opinion, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss if I’m at 40%. If I’m at for– think of it. That means 60% are voting for Kamala, who in particular is a bad Democrat. The Democrats are bad to Israel. Very bad. They’ll never change because they have a section of their party now which has become amazingly and quickly very powerful vote-wise.”
!!!WINNER!!!
Boner Candidates #2: FUTURE WITH NO WHITE CHILDREN
A Lehi family is speechless after finding an overtly racist post on their door. In bold print, the letter is titled “missing a future for white children”. Brigham Kilembi-Mecham and his wife were more than shocked to receive this in their quiet little neighborhood. Brigham said, “I checked with our neighbors to see if they received one, and nobody else did, so it’s kind of suspicious to me that I got one and we happen to be one of the only interracial families,” Brigham said. “The pamphlet implies that there’s a group or people like us who are contributing to some sort of event where white children are disappearing or the white race is disappearing. When it’s literally close to home, I want people to see that this is a problem for everyone. . . . A lot of people in Utah don’t really think that hate has much of a platform here, and it’s not really a thing in Utah, but it indeed is.”
Boner Candidates #3: I’M A BLACK NAZI. TRUMP SAYS HE’S MARTIN LUTHER KING X TWO.
Mark Robinson, the controversial and socially conservative Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, has been linked to an old message board on a porn website. His posts are contradictory to everything he has been campaigning for. From peeping on women in showers, claiming to be a ‘perv’, and stating that he’s a nazi. Robinson wrote: “Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few.” There was another post that read, “I’m not in the KKK. They don’t let blacks join. If I was in the KKK I would have called him Martin Lucifer K**n!”