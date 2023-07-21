Boner of the Day for July 21st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHO IS COMMING FOR THE GUNS JASON?
Country singer, Jason Aldean, has come out with a new music video that Country Music Television has decided to not air. There has been an uproar against the song online due to the lyrics allegedly containing lyrics that talk in a positive way about shootings. Before this, Aldean was also present at a living shooting at Route 91 with others.
Via USA Today
Boner Candidate #2: TRASH CAN FRENCH FRIES
“Foot Lettuce” is no longer the only gross act of Burger King Employees that you should be aware of. The assistant manager of this South Carolina location has learned that the serving contaminated food is not only disgusting, it’s also illegal. She wasn’t the only one to be arrested as originally two women, who were screaming at the employees upon discovering the journey their fries took before going on their plates, were also arrested. Afterwards Burger King headquarters told the police the entire situation. That is when the assistant manager was in hot water, potentially being the reason she is in jail for up to 20 years.
Via New York Post
Boner Candidate #3: BRAVE OR STUPID? YOU DECIDE
Athlete Jon Rice was discovered to be running 1-mile run in Death Valley (129 °F) This already sounds impossible for myself and it gets more unbelievable. Rice was wearing a Darth Vader cosplay/costume from head to toe, including the infamous Vader mask. In order to train he simulated that environment by training in a sauna.
Via Fox 13