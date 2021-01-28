General Motors To Go All-Electric By 2035

General Motors is the latest automaker to announce a plan to go all-electric.

The company unveiled a long-term plan Thursday that would end the production of all gas-powered vehicles by the year 2035, replaced by all-electric cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM also hopes to be fully carbon-neutral by 2040.

GM plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2035 https://t.co/J64uS3eu0o pic.twitter.com/bj2PjEVvk6 — Engadget (@engadget) January 28, 2021

Over 98% of GM’s current sales come from gas-powered vehicles, but they plan to have more than 30 different electric models for sale in the next four years.

